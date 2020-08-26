Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Robert Jones and Tim Eastwood, two retired Navy divers who joined the Navy one year apart and finished dive school exactly one year apart, met for the first at the dog park in the Lochmond Park. They realized they had many mutual friends and started meeting to play backgammon under the pavilion. Tim Eastwood claims to be Clint Eastwood's cousin while Jones who has been married for 54 years explains that the secret to a happy marriage is a fancy dinner out twice a week. "I go on Wednesday and she goes on Friday."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Robert Jones and Tim Eastwood, two retired Navy divers who joined the Navy one year apart and finished dive school exactly one year apart, met for the first time at the dog park in the Loch Lomond Park. They realized they had many mutual friends and started meeting to play backgammon under the pavilion. Tim Eastwood claims to be Clint Eastwood's cousin, while Jones, who has been married for 54 years, explains that the secret to a happy marriage is a fancy dinner out twice a week. "I go on Wednesday and she goes on Friday."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Robert Jones and Tim Eastwood, two retired Navy divers who joined the Navy one year apart and finished dive school exactly one year apart, met for the first time at the dog park in the Loch Lomond Park. They realized they had many mutual friends and started meeting to play backgammon under the pavilion. Tim Eastwood claims to be Clint Eastwood's cousin, while Jones, who has been married for 54 years, explains that the secret to a happy marriage is a fancy dinner out twice a week. "I go on Wednesday and she goes on Friday."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Robert Jones and Tim Eastwood, two retired Navy divers who joined the Navy one year apart and finished dive school exactly one year apart, met for the first time at the dog park in the Loch Lomond Park. They realized they had many mutual friends and started meeting to play backgammon under the pavilion. Tim Eastwood claims to be Clint Eastwood's cousin, while Jones, who has been married for 54 years, explains that the secret to a happy marriage is a fancy dinner out twice a week. "I go on Wednesday and she goes on Friday."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Marla Suesy (left) and Denise Smith set out from the boat ramp on Lake Ann on kayaks last week. Suesy said she's had more lake time this summer than usual, and she has enjoyed it.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Marla Suesy (left) and Denise Smith set out from the boat ramp on Lake Ann on kayaks last week. Suesy said she's had more lake time this summer than usual, and she has enjoyed it.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Marla Suesy (left) and Denise Smith set out from the boat ramp on Lake Ann on kayaks last week. Suesy said she's had more lake time this summer than usual, and she has enjoyed it.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Gwenyth and Daenyelle Henzi spent a lot of time at the Loch Lomond Park this summer where they often met friends and played in the creek behind the dog park. Gwenyth said she enjoyed the time with her friends and her cousins.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Gwenyth and Daenyelle Henzi spent a lot of time at the Loch Lomond Park this summer where they often met friends and played in the creek behind the dog park. Gwenyth said she enjoyed the time with her friends and her cousins.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Gwenyth and Daenyelle Henzi spent a lot of time at the Loch Lomond Park this summer where they often met friends and played in the creek behind the dog park. Gwenyth said she enjoyed the time with her friends and her cousins.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sarah Palik prepares to toss a ball to her children, Judd and Lilly. The hardest part about the summer of the pandemic, she said, was not being able to get the kids out of the house as much as she would like. The pool, she said, is a lifesaver.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sarah Palik prepares to toss a ball to her children, Judd and Lilly. The hardest part about the summer of the pandemic, she said, was not being able to get the kids out of the house as much as she would like. The pool, she said, is a lifesaver.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sarah Palik prepares to toss a ball to her children, Judd and Lilly. The hardest part about the summer of the pandemic, she said, was not being able to get the kids out of the house as much as she would like. The pool, she said, is a lifesaver.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Abi and Lucy stopped for a snack while swimming at the Kingsdale Pool complex. Abi said she missed seeing her friends this summer and Lucy replied, "She has a friend right here."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Abi and Lucy stopped for a snack while swimming at the Kingsdale Pool complex. Abi said she missed seeing her friends this summer and Lucy replied, "She has a friend right here."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Abi and Lucy stopped for a snack while swimming at the Kingsdale Pool complex. Abi said she missed seeing her friends this summer and Lucy replied, "She has a friend right here."

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Toni Dicus keeps one hand on baby Linda Jo and one hand on toddler Blythe at the Kingsdale Pool on Friday. She said she has had a good summer. With a brand new baby, she would not have gotten out much anyway and she was happy that her husband spent the last few months working from home and helping her with the children.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Toni Dicus keeps one hand on baby Linda Jo and one hand on toddler Blythe at the Kingsdale Pool on Friday. She said she has had a good summer. With a brand new baby, she would not have gotten out much anyway and she was happy that her husband spent the last few months working from home and helping her with the children.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Toni Dicus keeps one hand on baby Linda Jo and one hand on toddler Blythe at the Kingsdale Pool on Friday. She said she has had a good summer. With a brand new baby, she would not have gotten out much anyway and she was happy that her husband spent the last few months working from home and helping her with the children.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Marla Suesy (left) and Denise Smith set out from the boat ramp on Lake Ann on kayaks last week. Suesy said she's more lake time this summer than usual, and she has enjoyed it.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Gwenyth and Daenyelle Henzi spent a lot of time at the Loch Lomond Park this summer where they often met friends and played in the creek behind the dog park. Gwenyth said she enjoyed the time with her friends and her cousins.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Sarah Palik prepares to toss a ball to her children Judd and Lilly. The hardest apart about the summer of the pandemic, she said, was not being able to get the kids out of the house as much as she would like. The pool, she said, is a life saver.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Abi and Lucy stopped for a snack while swimming at the Kingsdale Pool complex. Abi said she missed seeing her friends this summer and Lucy replied, "She has a friend right here."