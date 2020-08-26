Another annual event has been reinvented due to the covid 19 pandemic. This year the Senior Expo will be virtual.

Usually, the Senior Expo takes place in the auditorium at Riordan Hall with sponsors -- businesses that offer services to seniors -- manning information tables and handing out promotional items. Usually, lunch is provided. The event is a fundraiser for Adult Day NWA (the former Village House). This year, Riordan Hall is not available, organizer Trisha Ayers said.

Cathy Wilmoth, the facilities manager at Riordan Hall, confirmed that, because of social distancing requirements, no events are taking place at Riordan this fall. Almost all of the organizations that had events scheduled, called her to cancel events. Ayers was the only one who wanted to try but Wilmoth had to refuse. Right now, the auditorium is filled with fitness equipment so that members who want to work out have the required 12 feet of space around them.

"There's just no way to enforce social distancing," Wilmoth said about the Senior Expo. She has no way of knowing when the guidelines issued by the CDC will expire.

So Ayers has been contacting sponsors and planning a new website and a Facebook Live event. The sponsors will submit a short video about what they do for seniors. She encourages them to make the videos as personal as possible. They will be shown live as part of the Facebook event and then be available on the website for at least one year.

Seniors who need resources provided by Senior Expo sponsors will be able to look at the videos at any time to make their decisions, Ayers said. There will also be some information used on the weekly radio show that board member Todd Whatley and director Sara Scott host on KURM radio once a week.

Ayers said she and Scott couldn't figure out a way to incorporate promotional items into a virtual event, but she hopes to have an in-person event for the spring Senior Health Expo that will include all the traditional trappings.