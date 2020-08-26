Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Scoop came to the shelter with a damaged front paw. Although it doesn't cause him any pain, he can't set it flat on the ground when he stands and will have to be an inside cat. He's about one and a half years old, a neutered male, who is very friendly, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

