Photo submitted Chapter CD, Bella Vista, of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) planned to celebrate Martha Wettersten’s (left) 75 years of being in P.E.O. in February but she couldn’t attend the meeting. Katy VanNote (right) froze the cake she baked to celebrate with Martha at a later date. Then came the pandemic and still no celebration. Katy was going to be away in August and it was decided to thaw out the cake and present it to Martha. It is a great honor to have Martha as an active member of this chapter.