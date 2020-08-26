We are at war with an invisible enemy, a virus. Partly because of our love for freedom we lead the world in cases. We are accustomed to doing whatever we please. We are not ruled by a dictator.

We have some people who resent our president and governors issuing executive orders to follow the CDC guidelines. They claim that these edicts should first be reviewed by our legislators. This reminds me of the decision that was made for the invasion of Normandy. Because of the changing situation of the weather, soldiers' morale, the secrecy of the mission, and other factors, wouldn't all of that been lost if General Eisenhower would have had to wait on the decision of a committee? Would the successful attack ever gotten underway on June 6?

With the day to day changes of this virus, we can't afford to wait on a committee to make these decisions. Some elected official has to put on his big boy pants and make these decisions.

The issue whether to reopen our schools or not can be again compared to the Normandy decision. General Eisenhower like our President and governors knew there would be a price to pay for freedom. Our duly elected leaders have to balance between the loss of life and the importance of going back to school. Because, like General Eisenhower our officials already know there will be more lives lost. In accomplishing a military mission every commander does his best to minimize the casualty rate. In this pandemic our public officials need to do the same.

As to our schools reopening, are we willing, like Patrick Henry, "Give me liberty or give me death?" Or, in the words of Captain David Glasgow Farragut, "Damn the torpedoes -- full speed ahead." I wonder if his sailors in the engine room were saying, "Hey, buster, come out of your crow's nest and come down here in the boiler room to say that."

The virus doesn't care about Democrats, Republicans, the election in November, our lives, freedom, or whether we follow CDC rules or not, they just want to get in our nose to find nourishment to replicate in order to send their offspring off to other noses.

The issue to wear a mask or not is a lot like freedom of speech. We are allowed to speak freely as long as our speech does not infringe on the rights of others. We are free to not wear a mask as long as it does not put others at risk.

A virus is a lot like a tick. The tick says, "OK big man, come on out here to picnic and bring your girlfriend. I want to crawl up your leg and find a spot to suck your blood."

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista