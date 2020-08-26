The Declaration of Independence boldly states: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." In addition, the words enshrined upon the Statue of Liberty quoted from Emma Lazarus in 1883 from her sonnet "The New Colossus" proclaim: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore, Send these, the homeless, tempest lost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door."

These are very famous words, words that most of us know by heart; but what do they mean? If you claim they reflect the sentiments of white people, you are probably reflecting what you were taught in school. But if you include all of the people who have come to the United States over the years, you more than likely will raise the poignant question: "Who are you kidding?"

Consider the African Americans brought to this country as slaves. I am proud of American President Abraham Lincoln who rallied the leaders of our country to affirm the Emancipation Proclamation which was signed into law on January 1, 1863, setting all of the slaves in our country free. Wow! That was a great moment, even if it did lead into the War Between the States (The Civil War). Unfortunately, that was not the end of trouble for African Americans.

Following the Civil War, African Americans were free, but they were not equal. That became evident when the Black people who had fought for the North during the war returned home only to discover that being free did not mean the same for all people. This was extremely disappointing to African Americans, since around 100,000 Black people had fought in the War with many of them being maimed or killed (many scholars claim that the efforts of Black people during the Civil War were the turning point in the war enabling the North to win). Returning home to be beaten into subjection was difficult to handle.

The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) arose in 1866 to put African Americans in their place. Dressed in white sheets to scare people into thinking they were ghosts, they terrorized the freed African Americans who had every right to be scared. Members of the KKK attacked, killed, maimed and hung enough Black people to write a terrible part of American history.

Then came the Jim Crow laws, laws which prohibited white and Black people from having anything to do with one another. There were segregated schools, public restrooms, restaurants, theaters, transportation, you name it. These lasted into my own lifetime. Although sheltered from most of what was going on, I well remember my senior trip to Chicago, riding on a train. In order to reach the food car, we had to travel through two or three carloads of Black people huddled together. That was somewhat strange for me at that time, but the odor in those cars was terrible. I asked about it and was told it was because they used "snake oil." Really? What about having no access to sanitation? In their defense, they were always nice to me when I passed through.

And then came the new KU Klux Klan in the 1960s (yes, 1960s). For a decade, they almost ruled the country. Dressed in their white sheets, hundreds marched through New York publicly asserting that they were strongly against Jews, Catholics, and people of color. At one time, historians claim that there were over 300 of them in Congress, and at least one Supreme Court justice was openly KKK. The discrimination at that time was deplorable.

All of this is a part of our history. Despite being set free in 1865, provided equal rights in 1868, the right to vote and hold office in 1870, and the Civil Rights Law in 1965 ending segregation (all amendments supported by the U.S. Supreme Court); African Americans were considered second-class citizens. Freedom Marches sprang up during 1965, often led by Martin Luther King Jr., from Selma to Montgomery, and many of us remember the media coverage for the outright brutality by armed police beating and killing marchers as they attempted to cross over the bridge into the next state. Recently deceased Congressman John Lewis was one of those beaten.

You say this cannot be true, but I say, "Read your history books." Read "The Soul of America" by Jon Meacham and prepare to be amazed. On Aug. 28, 1963, shortly before he was assassinated, Martin Luther King Jr. was giving an address to the crowds assembled at the Lincoln Memorial supporting non-violence issues when he threw away his prepared notes and declared: "I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood. I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice. I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character ... I have a dream today." Sadly, that dream has not yet been realized.

With the opening of schools and other institutions to Black Americans, a whole new generation has been born and educated, and today they are claiming their rights as FULL American citizens. It is no wonder we are seeing Protest Marches all across the United States.

• • •

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.