Covid-19 isn't the only concern in our area.

It seems to me that more people and more boats have been on our Bella Vista lakes this summer. Kayaking and paddle boarding have become very popular and fishing has been very good. With that being said, we have noticed boats going too fast close to docks and other boats, trash being left at our launch areas, no current registration stickers, and a few folks that have just been publicly disrespectful. Although boats are required after dark to have proper lights we have seen kayakers with no lights amidst the speeding boats trying to get home. Scary!

Weekends are especially crowded. Our lake rangers are doing a great job and are very responsive if you need help or want to report something unusual. So, as we approach this Labor Day weekend I encourage everyone to be especially careful using our lakes, observe lake rules, respect each other and use common sense. We certainly don't want anyone to get hurt!

Barbara Patterson

Bella Vista