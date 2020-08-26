GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the National Guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

GOLF GROUPS --

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973, the group welcomes POA members of all skill levels.

The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. Print an application at https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.

Annual dues are $12. Make checks payable to Women's 5-Hole Golf Association. Mail checks and application forms to Carlotta Harned, 9 Sheneman Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Friends of Dogwood & Brittany Annual Labor Day Tournament

Registration is now open for Friends of Dogwood & Brittany's Annual Labor Day Tournament to be held on Monday, Sept. 7. This tournament is designed for golfers of all abilities and is open to both Members and Non-Members.

There will be an 18 hole 4 Person Scramble on the Dogwood course and a 9 Hole 4 Person Scramble on the Brittany course. Registration forms can be found at the Metfield Clubhouse as well as www.fodbd.com/tournament-info.

Proceeds benefit Friends of Dogwood & Brittany for beautification and enhancement projects at Dogwood and Brittany Golf courses such as cleaning beds, updating the hole markers and planting bulbs and various bushes.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events

Date^Tournament^Location

Sept. 12^Prostate Cancer^Country Club/Kingswood

Sept. 19^Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge^Dogwood

Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood

Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood

Charity Tournaments --

Date^Tournament^Location

Sept. 5^Gravette^High School^Highlands