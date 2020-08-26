The Bella Vista City Council unanimously approved a new part-time police officer position and approved a 2.5 percent pay increase for the mayor 5-1.

The roughly $2,200 raise brings the mayor's salary to $99,581 starting Jan. 1 2021.

Councilmember Larry Wilms voted in opposition, citing calls from residents on the subject.

Wilms said that he wasn't sure the city should be looking for people incentivized by high pay.

"I think that's the wrong reason for the position we're in," he said.

An official should be someone looking to constructively provide for the local government, he added.

Wilms said he isn't certain the mayor getting a raise sends the right message right now.

Mayor Peter Christie said this is a cost of living adjustment and not a raise based on merit or an adjustment to bring the city in line with other cities' pay.

While the council initially discussed a potential pay increase for council members, the mayor and city clerk, council member John Flynn said he brought a proposal to strictly raise the mayor's pay after council members expressed concern about paying officials more during the Aug. 24 work session.

Flynn said he was concerned the mayor's salary could set an artificially low ceiling for department heads' salaries and decent pay can ensure quality people run for the office.

This is a logical time to adjust pay as well, he said, because the budget process starts soon.

Police chief James Graves said the part-time officer position is part of a strategy to build a part-time officer program, which he expects will include three officers likely putting in 10 hours per week each starting next year.

These officers will be qualified, experienced police officers who can fill in if someone is sick, provide additional manpower during events or serve as bailiff during court proceedings, he explained.

A lot of people in law enforcement retire but are still interested in being law enforcement officers, they simply don't want to do it full time, he said.

"Our intent is to get people who are retired but still want to be involved," Graves told the council.

This position can be covered largely through budgeted personnel funds that resulted from absences on the force, he said, and the total impact can be estimated between $11,000 and $12,000 per part-timer per year, which will be somewhat offset by reductions in overtime.

If there are shortfalls in the budget, the department would simply avoid using these officers, he added.