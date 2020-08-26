Bella Vista Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like residents with bluebird boxes in their yards to let them know the number of bluebird chicks that have successfully fledged (left the nest) this year.

The society likes to keep track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and it reports the findings in local publications and on the bvbluebirds.com website.

Send your results either by email to [email protected], or by calling or texting Laura at 847-951-1743. You will get a reply to let you know the message was received. To learn more about the Bella Vista Bluebird Society, visit its website.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Currently, the Bella Vista Computer Club meets over the internet using Zoom through the covid-19 pandemic. Visitors and guests are welcome; you will need to obtain the Zoom meeting connection information in advance of meetings from either the membership chairman at [email protected] or from a friend whom you know to be a BVCC member.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Online classes scheduled for August may be found on the website. Advance signup is required for members to attend classes. Also on the website is the most current issue of Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms and updates to scheduled classes.