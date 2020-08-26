The ending of summer and the Labor Day holiday means squeezing in a few more barbecues, camping weekends, family vacations, water sports and more. Before you have too much fun and then get behind the wheel, think again.

Drunk driving is one of the deadliest and common crimes, yet one that is highly preventable. In 2017, 39% of vehicle crash fatalities that happened over the July 4th holiday were a result of alcohol-impaired crashes, according to the DOT.

The Bella Vista Police Department wants to help ensure our residents and visitors arrive home safely and it will be participating in the national DWI mobilization that started on Aug. 20. You can expect to see increased enforcement on the lookout for drunk drivers as we close out summer and through the Labor Day holiday weekend, including DWI and safety checkpoints.

Think twice before getting into a vehicle and driving, to ensure you and those on the road with you make it safely home. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.