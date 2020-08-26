The Bella Vista American Legion is looking to add members to the local post, and it has never been easier for veterans to do so in the organization's 101 years of existence.

In July of 2019, President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Let Everyone Get in Opportunities for National Service Act, a.k.a. The LEGION Act.

Stating that the United States had actually been in a state of war since Dec. 7, 1941, President Trump said the law is a way of honoring the more than 1,600 men and women in uniform who have died or were wounded during previously undeclared times of war.

The new law allows any honorably discharged or current veteran of the United States military since the attack on Pearl Harbor the chance to join. Prior to that, eligible veterans had to have served during a time of war, be it World War II, Korea, Vietnam or The Gulf, Iraq and/or Afghanistan wars. That left many hundreds of thousands of men and women on the sidelines unable to be a part of the organization.

Along with the honorable discharge, the veterans must provide a DD-214 discharge document proving at least one day of active duty time since America's entering WWII.

In addition, the law allows family members of veterans access to benefits they have previously missed, as well as membership into the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Local American Legion Post 341 Commander Jake Greeling recently asked for and received several volunteers to make up a post membership committee. It's the job of these veterans to create avenues for recruiting and retaining other veterans as legionnaires.

Post 341 First Vice Commander Brad Kennell is the chairman of that committee and is assisted by fellow vets Russell Davis, finance officer Greg Helle and executive committeeman Pat O'Brien.

Recently, Kennell researched and found dozens of veterans signed up as members, but belonging to a virtual Post 1000, which is where many new signees go until they find a post near them and transfer. The chairman sent letters to a number of those men and women and provided them with the paperwork they will need to become a part of the Bella Vista post.

For any veteran who finds himself or herself without a "Legion home," Kennell said they are invited to apply here. All they will need is a DD-214 and mailing address. Post 341 and the membership committee can provide the other required documents.

If the veteran is transferring from another post, even Post 1000, approval for membership will be needed from the Post 341 Executive Committee.

If any veteran had a 2020 membership card in another post anywhere in the world, that membership will be good until Dec. 31, 2020. After that dues will be required for the new year.

Post 341's annual dues are $45.

To find out more about this program, locally contact Kennell at 605-440-0225.

To learn more about the American Legion, visit www.legion.org. The website for the Bella Vista post is http://www.bellavistapost341.org.