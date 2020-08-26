Bella Vista's total covid-19 cases have increased by four from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, with a total of 16 active cases reported in the city.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a health-related consultant firm based out of Little Rock, released total case numbers for Arkansas cities and has been updating the numbers weekly. As of Aug. 17, the firm reports 147 total cases in Bella Vista, or a 0.51% infection rate.

The ACHI reports a total of 469 cases, with 28 active cases in neighboring Bentonville, while Rogers has 81 active cases and 2,540 total recorded cases.

As of Aug. 24 the Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 5,092 cases for Benton County with 4,841 recoveries and 45 deaths.

Nearby Washington County had 6,610 total cases with 6,351 recoveries and 54 deaths, according to the ADH.

The McDonald County Health Department reports 1,029 cases total as of Aug. 23, with three new cases that day, four hospitalized and nine total deaths reported in the county.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

The ADH reports the best way to avoid covid-19 infection is to avoid contact with the virus, which spreads primarily person-to-person, potentially also through individuals who are not showing symptoms.

The department advises individuals to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching their faces. It also suggests individuals avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when safe distance cannot be reliably maintained.