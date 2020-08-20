Dr. Joe Thompson, director of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 549 new cases of covid-19 on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, as well as 10 more deaths, bringing the toll to 641.

The number of patients hospitalized remained at 499, unchanged since Wednesday’s report, and the number on a ventilator decreased by six to 108.

State Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said three of the 10 deaths were nursing home residents, and three were delayed reports from deaths that occurred in July.

The number of patients recovered from the virus increased by 792 to 48,558, Romero said.

Counties with the highest numbers of new cases included Pulaski with 51, Sebastian with 35, Jefferson with 29, Garland with 24, Crawford with 22, Craighead with 21, Mississippi with 20 and Pope with 20.

Hutchinson said 6,898 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, a figure more in line with daily totals in June and July when testing was generally higher.

At the news conference Hutchinson also announced data on new cases of covid-19 will now be available at the school-district level.

The data, available on the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website, shows the rate of new infections over the previous two weeks in the area each school district draws from.

The data is not based on how many cases have been confirmed among students or staff but rather confirmed infections among anyone who lives in the district’s catchment area, excluding cases among the incarcerated or those in nursing homes, said Dr. Joe Thompson, director of the nonprofit center.

The numbers are presented as a rate per 10,000, and then the rates are divided into five categories expressing the level of risk of covid-19.

School district areas with more than 50 new cases per 10,000 people in the past two weeks are considered at the highest level of risk while areas with zero to nine new cases per 10,000 people in the previous two weeks are considered at the lowest level of risk.

State Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said the risk levels are just one data point schools will consider in decision making, though, and the risk levels will not be the sole basis for how districts operate.

Sometimes “local context” can explain a particular district area’s new cases, he said, such as a cluster at a church.

Though some district areas are currently at the highest risk level with 50 or more new cases per 10,000 people, Key said schools are all expected to still offer 5 days a week of in-person instruction when classes start next week.

