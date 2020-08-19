What is your temperature? Do you know?

We've known for decades that the average human temp is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius). Therefore, when someone has a temp of 99.6, the medical profession says he or she has a low-grade fever.

But there's something wrong with that conclusion.

Under what circumstances did we decide the average human temperature was 98.6? Numerous studies have revealed that normal human temperature in adults can range from 97 to 99. My normal temperature, from my pre-teen years until now, has been 96.8.

So, can a person be justly classified as being sick by a degree above or below what is considered normal? Aren't there other factors involved in a person's temperature?

Yes.

Ambient temperature can be a factor in our human temperature, as can work and stress -- both physical and emotional. I read that psychogenic stress can potentially raise temperature up to 105. That's a stretch, I know, and psychogenic is a big word. But danger or problems, both imagined and real, can actually cause both humans and animals to develop fevers and physical disorders. Simply worrying and being afraid can raise our temperature somewhat. (It's interesting that Jesus often said, "Fear not.")

Therefore ... simply checking our temperature does not necessarily reveal a disease, cold, flu, or other medical disorder. It's important to know the circumstances associated with the bodily temperature.

Six years ago in Missouri, I went to a doctor to see if I had a broken rib. I had fallen, and was convinced one or two bones were cracked. I was under stress about it. When I went in, what was the first thing they did? They checked my temperature.

"Hmmm, 98.1 ... a little low." was the verdict.

Wrong. It was a hot day, I was in pain, and was under physical and mental stress. My temp was over a degree high.

It's the same with blood pressure. That's also affected by everything I've mentioned.

When many folks need to visit the doctor, they are often, sub-consciously, under some sort of stress -- even seeing the doctor can generate some stress. Blood pressure goes up a bit, temp raises slightly. And, believe it or not, that's normal.

A compounding factor in all of this is that as people get older, body temperature tends to have a wider fluctuation. We can feel either colder or hotter than we did formerly, depending on the prevailing circumstances.

All the above could affect millions of people as they get in line to have their temperature checked related to the covid-19 pandemic. Is it a hot or cold day? Are they in a hot car? Are they worried? Has the pandemic got them tied up in emotional knots? Are they stressed out? Were they recently in a negative interpersonal interaction? Are they in a financial bind? How long have they been in line? And much more. It all has a bearing on our physical temperature.

But there's another temperature rating that is overlooked by almost everyone. That is our spiritual temperature.

Are you hot? Cold? Are you normal? To be normal could be healthy, but what's normal?

Revelation 3:15-16 says, "I know what you do, that you are not hot or cold. I wish that you were hot or cold! But because you are lukewarm--neither hot, nor cold--I am ready to spit you out of my mouth" (NCV).

By the way, "spit" in this verse means to vomit. God has a strong feeling here. What's going on?

In these verses, being "neither hot nor cold" relates to being "lukewarm." Not many people like to drink something lukewarm. Think of hot coffee, or cold water. Now think of room-temperature coffee or lukewarm water.

In Revelation 3:15-16, the hot water relates to healing, like relaxing in mineral hot springs. The water is soothing, relaxing, and healing to the body. The cold water relates to refreshing, like drinking cold water when the outside temperature is 104 degrees F. It refreshes the body. In both situations, it relaxes people and helps them think more clearly.

Lukewarm with Christ means we are not helping Him or anyone else. Instead, we're playing church. To be "normal" spiritually is not good!

The Lord wants us to be a blessing to people: healing them and refreshing them. But that requires us to have a close relation with the Lord. And God desires an intimate relationship with us.

So, what's your spiritual temperature? Do you know?

-- S. Eugene Linzey is the author of 'Charter of the Christian Faith.' The opinions expressed are those of the author.