Janelle Wishon, left, stands with Destiny Wishon, Delaci Wishon and Paul Stefanic at a volunteer stand, ready to hand out food during last week's Cancer Challenge.

Despite a rescheduling and concerns over covid-19, the Cancer Challenge was able to get 238 volunteers in place to keep the event running smoothly.

Cancer Challenge executive director Teresa Burke said there was a lot of concern about whether there would be enough volunteers to run the event, but it proved to be a non-issue.

The event would typically want about 100 more volunteers but, with no gala and a virtual run, the need wasn't as high, she explained.

"It is amazing, the number of volunteers that we are able to get each year ... It's great, really, seeing everyone," she said.

Burke said there are a lot of volunteers who have been on board for years, including some who have worked all 27 years. One individual was working in registration for his 27th year at 84 years of age, she said.

Weather was somewhat cooperative, with far cooler days than one might normally expect in August, Burke added.

And while social distancing needed to be maintained to keep eventgoers safe, everyone worked toward that end, she said.

Support from the community is strongly appreciated, and Burke said she's glad to see Bella Vista continues to tolerate the extra traffic from the event.

One volunteer, Destiny Wishon, was working with some of her family members passing out food for golfers. The family has volunteered for the past 17 years, she said.

"It's an amazing event," she said. "A very tight-knit community of volunteers."

Every year, seeing people -- including other volunteers -- is the best part, though working toward a good cause is also high on the list, she said.

And despite everything 2020 has thrown at everyone, there were plenty of volunteers and golfers to keep the event full, she said.

"We're super blessed people are still showing up," Wishon said.