A recent scam using individuals' identities to collect unemployment benefits continues.

The scam was publicized in a July 2 news release issued by the Arkansas Attorney General's office.

Zoe Calkins, communications director with the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, said that this is a widespread, national issue and can impact anyone, meaning it's very difficult to narrow down to a single scam or data breach.

"The theft of personal information likely occurred as part of national and global data breaches in the months and years prior to covid-19, so these fraudsters have probably had their hands on the stolen information for some time now," she explained.

Most fraud victims learn of the fraud when they receive communication from the ADWS about a claim made in their name, or in some cases from employers who are contacted about a false application.

"If an employer receives a notice that a claim has been filed for a worker who is currently employed, they should immediately report it to ADWS," Calkins said.

Any victims of unemployment fraud should immediately contact the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services via Email at [email protected], by phone at 501-682-1058, or on the ADWS website at www.dws.arkansas.gov/unemployment/reporting-ui-fraud/.

After communicating with the ADWS, fraud victims should file police reports and submit those reports and other relevant information to the Attorney General's Office to apply for identity theft support.

To file a complaint about potential scams, residents can call the Attorney General's office at 800-482-8982, email [email protected] or visit ArkansasAG.gov.