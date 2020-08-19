Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas The Village Barber Shop was in place beginning to end in the Town Center West. Photo taken Aug. 9, 2020 before the forthcoming demolition announced by Cooper Communities last week.

This is a reprint from the "Village Vista" of August 1971 with the headline, "Six Businesses Open in Bella Vista Town Center."

The initial phase of commercial building in Bella Vista Village was completed in early August when six new businesses began operation in the town center area at the junction of Highways 71 and 340.

These businesses include a food store, gasoline station, drive-in, barber shop, pharmacy and medical clinic.

The Vista Food Mart offers a complete line of groceries, housewares, crushed ice and picnic supplies. Business hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The food mart is managed by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Craig.

The Village Mobil Station, one of the most complete in Northwest Arkansas, is equipped to handle minor repairs and to provide emergency wrecker service. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Manager Jim Thompson has a crew of five employees.

The Village Drive-In offers quick drop-in service for ice cream, sandwiches, and soft drinks. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The drive-in is closed on Mondays. The manager is Mrs. Ruth Market.

The Village Barber Shop is a convenient place for good grooming while at Bella Vista. Complete barbering service is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The manager is Hubert Spaulding.

Photo courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum Photo from the August 1971 issue of the "Village Vista" showing the booming Town Center West.