"The Word of the Lord was rare in those days; there was no frequent vision" (1 Samuel 3:1).

I recently heard Debbie Jones, superintendent of Bentonville Public Schools, speak at a Rotary meeting about the state of our schools and the necessary protocols before they reopen. The presentation was truthful, uplifting, and courageous. Jones exhibited all those qualities of a knowledgeable yet caring leader whom I can trust as our children begin the 2020-2021 school year.

There were too many salient points to name in a single article. The website of the district is essential for all of us with or without direct ties to the district because we all need to be well-informed and support all our schools.

As I reflected on Jones's presentation, I was reminded of a study with the subjects being the clients of "helping professionals." The two questions were about the clients telling their professionals the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. The sample was large and reliable. The responses were shocking to me as a member of the clergy. The two questions were: "What helping professions would you consider withholding the whole truth?" "What helping professionals would you consider telling the whole truth?" The top four overwhelming responses to the first question (in order) were, "doctors, mental health therapists, clergy, and schoolteachers."

I had a meeting with helping professionals that day. Before the meeting, I told them about the study and was stunned when a person said with other heads nodding in agreement, "Of course, I would never tell my doctor everything. If I did, she would find something wrong with me!"

Jesus said, "If you continue in my word, you are truly in my words and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free" (John 8:32).

Jones said that every school will be taking the temperature of every student, teacher, administrator, and support personnel, and any parent or guardian before entering the school. She courageously spoke to the common practice of parents knowingly bringing sick children to school. Perhaps they have used fever-reducing medications before leaving home. Jones passionately pleaded with the parents to take their children's temperature before leaving the house for school. If they have a fever, the fever reducers can wear off, so parents can save themselves a return trip to school after the call to come back and take their sick child home.

That broken trust can be restored by transformation and not just an attempt to change our behavior. Transformation was defined in a recent newspaper article by Judi Neal as "moving from one state of being to a state of a higher complexity." A popular metaphor is the transformation of a butterfly. Once it emerges, it cannot go back to any of its former states of being.

With change, we can go back and forth battling old habits and the overpowering desire to get back to normal again. We cannot do that because we have already emerged into a new normal with the covid-19 virus still raging outside our doors. As the flu season arrives, maybe we should make taking everyone's temperature a daily routine before we leave home for any activity, including going to church. That could help us by not having to close schools, churches or other gathering places.

Brave women and men are telling the truth. There is a vision in the land. Jesus said open your ears, Listen!

Ken Parks is the former rector of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista. He can be reached by email to [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.