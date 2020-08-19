During these coronavirus isolation days, sometimes there is not much to do except watch television and read. Watching the television these days is almost an act of futility since all of the news stations are either focused upon covid-19 or politics -- oh yes, I forgot, they also are focused upon providing so many advertisements a lot of us just turn off the station. So, I read.

One of the books that I have found most interesting is "Leadership in Turbulent Times" by Doris Kearns Goodwin, suggested by my wife. Since these are surely turbulent times, I thought this would be a good book to read. Goodwin focuses upon four past presidents and the way they led during difficult times: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson. Since I have had the privilege of touring Dwight D. Eisenhower's museum in Abilene, Kan., and seeing all that he accomplished, I probably would have added his name to the list; but Pulitzer Prize-winning author Goodwin left him out.

These were men who definitely shaped our future during the times they were presidents. Coming out of a relatively poor back-country background, one of Abraham Lincoln's greatest strengths lay in his ability to meet and communicate with the people around him. As president, he recognized the need to set the slaves free and issued the Emancipation Proclamation months before it became the 13th Amendment to our Constitution. Of course, this led to the War Between the States, but even then Lincoln found time to visit with his troops and to learn from them what was needed. When the war teetered between the North and the South, Lincoln enlisted the support of the freed slaves and more than 100,000 of them fought for the North during the war, an effort many historians believe turned the war into a victory for the North.

When President William McKinley died in office, Vice-President Theodore Roosevelt took over a devastating coal worker strike that threatened a very cold winter in the northeast, and the power of huge trusts that threatened to take over everyone in their way. Out of this turbulence, Theodore Roosevelt created the banner of a "Square Deal," and led a tremendous progressive battle designed to restore fairness in America's economic and social life. Out of this came the regulation and supervision of corporations. This created a new vision of the relationship between labor and capital, between the government and the people.

Franklin D. Roosevelt was the only president to be elected four times as president, and he had a lot on his plate. The economy had reached "rock bottom," and there did not appear to be a way out of it. Hanging in the balance was nothing less than what kind of government and country we were and might continue to be. Accompanied by his entire cabinet, Roosevelt attended a special prayer session at St. John's Episcopal Church. He said, "A thought to God is the right way to start off my administration; it will be the means to bring us out of the depths of despair." After the 20-minute service came to an end, Roosevelt remained on his knees, his face cupped in his hands." Later that day, he began with a sermon.

Goodwin says, "Roosevelt's gift of communication proved the vital instrument of his success in developing a common mission, clarifying problems, mobilizing action, and earning the people's trust. His faith never foundered that, if the people were taken into the confidence of their government and received a full and truthful statement of what was happening, they would generally choose the right course, and so he instituted his famous "fireside chats." This reciprocal connection between Roosevelt and the people he served lay at the heart of his leadership." This leadership was essential as he led our country through and out of World War II.

Vice-President Lyndon Johnson became president when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. From the start, Johnson made two important decisions: First, he would deliver his speech before a live audience of a joint session of Congress rather than before an empty oval office before television cameras, and second, he would use the occasion to announce his decision to break the deadlock in Congress restricting President Kennedy's domestic policy. By the end of Johnson's term of office, Republicans and Democrats engineered the greatest advances in Civil Rights since the Civil War (segregation was ended with the 14th Amendment and the Right to Vote 15th Amendment) and launched a new perspective on the future. (Women did not receive the right to vote until the 19th Amendment in 1920.)

Goodwin boldly points out that great leadership arises from presidents who listened to the people, who instilled a vision of the future clearly outlining where the country was going, and the creation of equality for everyone. They were not always right, but when they were wrong, they did not hesitate to admit it and ask for better direction in the future. Honest communication was at the heart of their leadership.

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.