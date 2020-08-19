With new members joining the Joint Advisory Committees, POA general manager Tom Judson offered an orientation to members of each committee. It may be new information for some, but it's also a good reminder for all members, he said. All three JAC's met last week.

The POA governing documents set up the guidelines for the committees, Judson reminded them. There are three JAC's overseeing recreation, golf and lakes. Board member liaisons are appointed for each committee and the appropriate staff members also attend meetings. The liaison brings the information back to the board as needed.

The committee chairman can decide how large the committees are but, generally, they are between seven and nine members, Judson said. Committee members serve three-year terms which begin in July and they are limited to two terms. But, Judson explained, some members may be appointed to complete an unexpired term and they may serve up to seven years on a committee. A chairperson, vice-chair and secretary are elected each year.

JAC meetings are open to the entire membership and need to be announced in advance. If documents are handed out to the committee, they should also be available to anyone attending the meetings, Judson said. Also, each meeting is recorded and posted on the POA website, along with agendas and minutes, so members can see what the committee has been doing.

The committees should meet once a month, Judson said. While it's all right for committees to miss a month once in a while, they shouldn't go more than two months without meeting.

"Remember, as an advisory committee, the first word is advisory," Judson said. The committee's job is to make recommendations for the POA board to consider. "We value the input, but it is advisory."

Committees should be careful to stick to their own issues, Judson said. It doesn't make sense for the Golf Committee to waste time talking about lakes.

"JAC's are sounding boards for members to express their concerns and suggestions," Judson said. Committee members represent the entire membership and should be talking to as many people as possible.

"You are our goodwill ambassadors. We want you to go out and talk to your neighbors," he said.