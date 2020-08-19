Golf in Bella Vista is having a good year, both Keith Ihms, the director of golf maintenance, and Darryl Muldoon, the director of golf operations, agreed. Both gave a report to the Golf Committee on Wednesday of last week.

Both rounds and revenue are up, Muldoon said. The number of rounds played is up compared to both last year and compared to the budget. Most of the rounds are played by members, he said. The numbers are especially impressive because restrictions are still in place limiting the number of tee times that can be assigned. There have been no shotgun starts this summer.

The driving range at Tanyard Creek is also busy, he said. He believes members with an activity card are taking advantage of the free balls at the driving range. In fact, the staff has had to limit members to pick up buckets of balls one at a time, in case other members are waiting.

The driving range is using mats, Muldoon said, because when golfers were allowed to hit off the grass, they didn't respect social distancing and would move some of the temporary barriers that outlined their space. He agreed that the mats aren't very good, and said he would discuss the issues with the driving range staff.

Ihms said the project to repair the approaches to Scotsdale bridges will probably begin this week and will be completed in 30 to 45 days. The course will remain open, but cart traffic will be rerouted.

The committee voted on which capital projects it will recommend for the 2021 budget. Each committee makes recommendations, but the board decides which project will make the cut.

The Golf Committee will send five recommendations. They want to see the red tee boxes expanded, a root cutting machine purchased, spot repairs on cart paths, bathroom issues with airflow and flooring addressed, and the gold tee boxes reworked.