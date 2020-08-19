Sign in
Drum celebrates 100th birthday by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Members of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church threw a 100th birthday drive by party for John Drum on Monday, August 20. Mayor Peter Christie read a proclamation dedicating the day to Drum who moved to Bella Vista in 1982. His house on Lake Windsor is the only home in Bella Vista Designed by architect Fay Jones.

Photo submitted Members of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church threw a 100th birthday drive-by party for John Drum on Monday, Aug. 20. Mayor Peter Christie read a proclamation dedicating the day to Drum, who moved to Bella Vista in 1982. His house on Lake Windsor is the only home in Bella Vista Designed by architect Fay Jones.

Photo submitted John Drum celebrates his 100th birthday with his friend of over 40 years, Rosalie Robinson. Drum has lived in Bella Vista since the early 1980s and retired from a varied career as a farmer, inventor, entrepreneur, company executive, and corporate troubleshooter. His oral history is part of the University of Arkansas Pryor Center project.

