Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bryan Huffman described the Bella Vista Disc Golf Course as "awesome." Whenever he visits his father, a POA member, he plays a round on the course. It's good, inexpensive exercise, he said.

During its Zoom meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, the Joint Committee on Recreation tackled the question of whether disc golf is actually golf. It came up when the committee was asked to approve a tournament that includes nonmembers.

Golf is open to nonmembers, but not all the amenities are. During the recent election to raise assessments, the 2020 plan was presented which promised that amenities, except for golf, restaurants and some of the trails, would be closed to nonmembers.

The group organizing the disc golf tournament worked closely with the POA staff to develop the course and continue to volunteer there. Not all the members of that group are also members of the POA, said recreation director Joan Glubczynski.

Last year, facility manager Jessica Anson said about 70 percent of the tournament participants were POA members, including the winner of the tournament. The nonmembers who participate are considered "pros" and, last year, they helped with a beginner's workshop before the tournament. But that was before the 2020 plan.

A member of the Recreation Committee, Jackie Gain, said she called membership services and asked if disc golf was considered golf and was told that it was. Glubczynski said that's how they have treated it so far. But unlike golf, disc golf is not advertised outside of the POA.

While it was still not clear if the course was considered golf or recreation, the committee voted to allow nonmembers to participate in the tournament. It will be scheduled for early October.

After the meeting, Glubczynski said that the disc golf course is like the other parks in Bella Vista. While there's no one checking ID's at the gate, recreation staff and Lake Rangers do keep an eye on the users. There's very little trouble with vandalism, she said.