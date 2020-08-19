Covid-19 cases in Bella Vista and Northwest Arkansas, as a whole continue, to increase slowly.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a health-related consultant firm based out of Little Rock, released total case numbers for Arkansas cities and has been updating the numbers weekly. As of Aug. 10, the firm reports 143 cases in Bella Vista, or a 0.50% infection rate.

Bella Vista was listed with 69 cases as of July 9 and 127 cases, an 84% increase, for Aug. 3.

From Aug. 3 to Aug. 10 the city saw a 12.6% increase in total cases.

Nearby Bentonville has seen a similarly small increase as well, from 437 cases reported for Aug. 3 to 447 cases reported Aug. 10.

Rogers has 2,528 cases reported for Aug. 10, up from 2,469 reported for Aug. 3.

For Benton County as a whole, the Arkansas Department of Health reports 4,917 total cases with 43 deaths and 4,670 recoveries as of Aug. 17.

ADH also reports a total of 6,430 total cases and 6,145 recoveries with 53 deaths in nearby Washington County.

The McDonald County Health Department reports 1,103 total cases, with four new cases for the county and eight deaths as of Aug. 16.

A mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson went into effect on July 20.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.

The ADH reports the best way to avoid covid-19 infection is to avoid contact with the virus, which spreads primarily person-to-person, potentially also through individuals who are not showing symptoms.

The department advises individuals to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching their faces. It also suggests individuals avoid close contact and cover their mouth and nose with a face mask when safe distance cannot be reliably maintained.

Anyone who is sick should stay home, except to receive medical care, and separate themselves from other people, according to the ADH.