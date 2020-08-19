Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The house that was once the home of the late John A. Cooper, Jr. and his wife Pat Cooper was sold recently and the house was opened for an estate sale. John Cooper, Jr. was the president of Cooper Communities, the company that developed Bella Vista, from 1968 to 2002. He died in 2013. The wall around the home hides the front from traffic passing close by on Highway 71.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A rocking Llama with what appears to be real fur was one unusual piece for sale at the former home of John Cooper Jr.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Behind the wall is a small front lawn and the entrance to the main house. There's a large garage, tennis courts and a pool in back.

