While there were no business items on the agenda, the Bella Vista board of construction appeals met briefly Tuesday, Aug. 11, and introduced its newest member, Cuyler Scates.

Scates said he has a degree in civil engineering and has worked in construction all his life. Over the past 13 years, Scates said he's worked in a few different roles, including estimation and construction management for Walmart.

Scates added he has lived in Bella Vista for about 5 years now.

"Love living here and enjoy it and looking forward to working with you all," he said.

Gary Young, the board's chair, said he has worked with Scates previously with Walmart and looks forward to working with him on the board.

"He's a great fit for our group, I believe," he said.

In addition to introducing everyone, this meeting was a good chance for board members to familiarize themselves with Zoom, the software city officials are currently using to meet.

The next meeting, scheduled Sept. 8 at 3 p.m., is also expected to be virtual, Young said.