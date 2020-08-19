Sign in
Certificate of Appreciation Today at 4:00 a.m.
Ray Brust (left), president of the Veterans Council NWA, presents Steve Morrow of Allen's Food Market a certificate of appreciation for the many years Allen's Food Market has supported the Veterans Council Programs. The council states that Allen's Food Market is an excellent example of a corporate citizen always there to support the community and veterans programs when called upon. The Veterans Council is taking applications for membership. Please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.vetwallofhonor.org.

Staff Report

