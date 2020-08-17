Arkansas recorded 412 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, as active infections from the virus fell to their lowest levels in over a month.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who met with White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx earlier Monday, expressed optimism following that meeting at Arkansas’ recently-reported figures.

“There was reduction in our [positivity] rate, and secondly a reduction in our cases,” Hutchinson said. “I was delighted that [Birx] recognized that, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 53,077 cases of the virus in Arkansas, with 6,341 of those being considered active. Total cases in the state were revised downward slightly over the weekend to remove out-of-state and duplicate cases, according to Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero.

Active cases of the virus peaked in early August at over 7,000.

The state reported eight additional hospitalizations on Monday, for a total of 486. There were four additional deaths, bringing the toll to 603.

