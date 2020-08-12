File photo The annual Wiener Takes All Races usually bring people from all over the region along with their dogs. The popular fund raiser was canceled this year because of concerns about covid-19.

Even though it's an important fundraiser for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, the annual Wiener Takes All Race has become another victim of the coronavirus.

"We couldn't figure out a way to do social distancing," Deidre Knight-Matney, executive director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter said. The races bring people from all over the region and their dogs together each September. They usually gather at the softball field at Loch Lomond Park to watch the races. Last year's event raised $26,000 for the shelter.

Last year, corgi races were added to the original dachshund races. There are also "wiener wanna be" races for dogs that are neither corgis nor dachshunds.

The Bella Vista Shelter is a nonprofit organization -- not a city shelter. Knight-Matney said fundraisers usually make up about 30 percent of the budget. The shelter also has a contract with the city that pays for the housing of the dogs brought in by the city animal control officer.

"We have to keep an eye on our bottom line," she said. The shelter's board is looking for fundraisers that can take place online, she said. Several local businesses have stepped up, she said.

BV's Grill in the Bella Vista Country Club donated a percentage of one night's proceeds recently. Two different restaurants in Rogers are considering a similar fundraiser for the Bella Vista Shelter, and the Bentonville Chamber of Commerce may donate part of the funds their annual golf tournament brings in.

The shelter had its own golf tournament recently that raised $12,700.

The professional golf tournament, the Cooper Classic, also raised funds for the shelter which went into their capital account that is dedicated to funding a new building. Knight-Matney said that if it became necessary, they might be able to move those funds to operations, but she doesn't believe it will come to that.

Knight-Matney said there is no way to cut expenses at the shelter.

"We still have animals coming in and they have to be cared for. We have a very small staff," she said. To reduce the risks to the staff, few volunteers are working in the shelter.

Adoptions are actually up, she said, possibly because people are looking for companions while they are working from home. There are still some dogs available that have been at the shelter for a long time and there are lots of kittens. People want kittens, she said, but it's difficult to get them spayed and neutered quickly because of the numbers. When kittens are ready to be adopted, they go quickly.