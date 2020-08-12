Photo submitted Above the Blowing Springs camping area, a trail runs by a tiny cemetery. A few year ago, a group of Boy Scouts erected the split rail fence, Xyta Lucas of the Bella Vista Historical Society said. The land belongs to the POA.

Photo submitted Above the Blowing Springs camping area, a trail runs by a tiny cemetery. A few years ago, a group of Boy Scouts erected the split-rail fence, Xyta Lucas of the Bella Vista Historical Society said. The land belongs to the POA.

Photo submitted The only stone in the tiny cemetery belongs to Mary and Joseph Mills who once farmed the land, according to Xyta Lucas of the Bella Vista Historical Society. This picture from the Benton County Historical Society's publication, "The Pioneer," was published in their fall 1971 issue.

Photo submitted Two members of the Bella Vista Historical Society, Dale Phillips and Chuck Pribbernow, spent an afternoon cleaning up the cemetery which is located on land that belongs to the POA. Since the POA mows the grounds of the museum, it seemed like a fair exchange.

