Photo submitted One of the cats that Xyta Lucas started feeding about two years ago is now neutered, wormed and protected from fleas and ticks thanks to a group of neighbors and friends who worked together on the project.

It started when she felt sorry for two stray cats as the weather started to get cold in the fall of 2018, Xyta Lucas remembered. She started feeding them on her deck. The next spring, 2019, there was a litter of kittens. She fed them too.

Earlier this summer, there were 16 cats in the neighborhood, including 10 kittens. At least two of the 2019 kittens were now raising litters of their own, Lucas said. She started calling around for help, but couldn't find anyone.

A female cat can have her first litter of kittens at six months old, according to Calculate-this.com/420000-kittens-unspayed-cat-kitten-calculator. They can have three litters a year, with an average of four kittens in a litter. About half of those kittens will be female and have kittens of their own. Over seven years, one female cat can have 420,000 descendants.

Neighbor Alison Nation had a friend, Holley Shinn, who knew about Crystal Creek Rescue, Bentonville-based cat rescue group. They made the call.

Olivia Nagel, founder of Crystal Creek Rescue, said she started the organization when she realized how many cats in the area are not spayed or neutered. The Cat Clinic in Rogers helps by discounting the cost of the procedures, she said, and volunteers provide foster homes for the kittens taken in by her group. If the kittens are adopted out, they become inside cats, Nagel said.

"There are so many things that can kill a cat," she said, listing coyotes, dogs, and other predators. Cats can also suffer from hypothermia and they really aren't equipped to find food in the wild.

The first thing her organization does is develop a plan, Nagel said. Luckily there were already people working with Lucas.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was called, but they couldn't take the cats to rehome since they were already overcrowded. They did lend live traps and carriers to the group.

Lucas knew there were other people who fed the cats, so their next step was to make sure the cats were hungry. Nation put notes in all the mailboxes in the area asking residents to not feed the cats or leave out any food the cats might eat.

Then the cats had to learn where to find food. Traps were put out on Lucas' porch with food inside, but they were propped open. The idea was to get the cat familiar with the traps.

When the traps were activated it only took four days to catch 15 of the 16 cats. The final cat, a kitten, was trapped a few days later.

The kittens all went to foster homes to get ready for adoption.

Shinn took some to her house and said that in spite of their age -- slightly older than some people recommend for socializing feral kittens -- they are ready for a new home. Each will be spayed or neutered before going to a permanent home.

"Three of them are pretty much ready to go," she said. "They are playing with the kids and other pets, but they need to be spayed or neutered. So only a couple of weeks for the other ones."

The adults were all spayed or neutered, wormed and then returned to the neighborhood. One neighbor volunteered to take over the feeding of two of the females on her deck, Lucas said.

Each of the adults also received a collar to repel fleas and ticks and the plan is to trap them again next year to replace the collars. Their ears were notched so they can be unidentified as a "fixed" cat.

Lucas took on the expenses of the operation, but when her neighbors found out, several of them offered contributions. Both the Humane Society of the Ozarks and Arkansas Spay Neuter agreed to help as well. She plans to keep feeding the adult cats that came back to the neighborhood.

"We find when you have adult cats that are breeding," Nagel said, 'There's a lot of fighting and catcalling and a lot of spraying. Once they're spayed and neutered they calm down."

She plans to help Lucas find shelters for the cats that are safe from both predators and extreme weather.

The project was a success because of the number of people willing to help, Nagel and Lucas agreed.