Trinity Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Inc. is locally owned by therapists who have incentive to get you well, and each clinic has a working owner. At Trinity, you will find professional Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, and Athletic Trainers. Offering physical, occupational, and athletic training at three Northwest Arkansas locations, Trinity Rehab's facilities are conveniently located and equipped with tools the therapists need to get you on the road to wellness.

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is a dynamic profession in which the physical therapists diagnose and treat movement dysfunctions. The goal of physical therapy is to restore, maintain, and promote physical function as well as optimal wellness and fitness. At Trinity, therapists specialize in orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions from adolescent to elderly ages. The therapists are skilled in balance training and strengthening for elders. Trinity Rehab also enjoys taking care of athletes of all ages, and takes pride in the post-operative care provided for patients who have had orthopedic surgery.

Occupational Therapy

Occupational Therapy is a form of therapy that encourages rehabilitation through the performance of activities required in daily life. At Trinity, the Occupational Therapists are certified hand specialists, and specialize in making various types of custom splints for upper extremity conditions. They are also skilled in post operative care following upper extremity surgeries.

Athletic Training

Athletic training services include prevention, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention, and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions. At Trinity, the Athletic Trainers work both in the clinics, and provide sports outreach at local schools. Athletic training services are provided at many schools including Fayetteville, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Greenland, and Elkins.

Pool Therapy

The Fayetteville and Springdale locations offer pool therapy as a way to increase range of motion, support weak joints, increase endurance, and decrease pain in a comfortable environment. The pools are heated to a warm and relaxing 94 degrees year round.

To get started with physical or occupational therapy, the process typically begins with a physician prescription/referral from your doctor / PA / APN or chiropractor. Often the referral source will call Trinity to set up your appointment. If that does not happen, do not hesitate to call Trinity and they will be more than happy to help you get started. Trinity works with most health insurance providers including Medicare and also see worker's compensation patients and non-insured patients. If you have further questions, please call (479) 751-7122 (Springdale and billing office), (479) 521-2232 (Fayetteville), or (479) 855-6814 (Bella Vista).

Trinity Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine has three convenient locations in Northwest Arkansas: 9 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista; 2793 Millenium Drive #2, Fayetteville; and 1350 S. Gutensohn Suite 10, Springdale. They may also be found online at trinityrehabilitationandsportsmedicine.com.