Jill Werner has lived in Bella Vista for six years and enjoys volunteering at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. She submitted this really, real Bella Vista recipe from 1967! If you live in Bella Vista, feel free to send your favorite recipe to [email protected]

Hill 'N Dale Lemon Ice Box Pie

From Penny's Ozark Kitchen cookbook, published in 1967 by Penny Mahon (a Bella Vista resident). The Hill 'N Dale Restaurant was located in the Dance Pavilion at the north end of Lake Bella Vista and served the Lemon Ice Box Pie.

Beat 3 egg yolks in bowl until fluffy.

Add 1 can sweetened condensed milk and mix thoroughly.

Add juice of 3 lemons (about 9 Tbs) and stir just enough to mix well.

Pour into graham cracker crust immediately before mixture sets and top with either whipped cream or meringue from the 3 egg whites. If using meringue, brown lightly in medium hot oven (400 degrees) and cool gradually. Then chill in refrigerator at least one hour before serving.

Notes

-- Bake graham cracker crust very slightly (about 4 minutes) and let cool before filling. This helps the crust hold together better when serving.

-- Fresh-made crust tastes better than pre-made crust from the store.

-- Let the filled crust chill overnight or it probably won't set properly and add the whipped cream

-- Add the whipped cream the next day or it may melt down a bit.