School will be different for students all over the nation this year. In Bella Vista, where children on the east side of town attend the Bentonville School District, there are a few big changes.

The governor announced earlier in the summer that the start of school will be delayed this year. Now, the first day is August 24 and the school year extends to May 27, which is the day before the Memorial Day weekend begins.

Districtwide, 74 percent of students will be in the buildings and 26 percent have enrolled in the district's virtual school program, district communications director Leslee Wright said. At Cooper Elementary, it's closer to 80 percent in the school and 20 percent virtual, Principal Chad Mims said. But the virtual students are still Cooper students, he said, and the teachers of virtual classes will be in the building.

The students who return to the building will have a "blended" curriculum, which means that teacher will be ready to teach online if it's necessary to close schools.

Wright confirmed that face coverings will be required in schools when social distancing isn't possible. The teachers get to decide if social distancing is possible or not.

If students have a specific health condition that keeps them from wearing masks, they will have to have a physician's note.

Parents are asked to provide a mask for their students and also a filled water bottle each day. They will also be asked to take their students' temperature each morning.

Kindergarten begins on August 27 and, this year, parents won't be allowed to walk their students to their new classroom. Also, parents won't be allowed to eat lunch in the school.

"Parent and guardian visits to school will be limited to essential activity," according to the Frequently Asked Questions on the website.

They can come in when it's necessary to check out a student, Mims said, but for the time being, volunteers won't be working inside the school.

Most extra-curricular activities will be available, although, according to the website, the details are still being worked out.

Lunch will be scheduled differently, Mims said. Classes will be scheduled to cycle in and out of the cafeteria and classroom groups will stay together. There will be one classroom used for lunch, and the classes that use it will rotate. None of the children should have to eat in their regular classrooms, he said. This year, it will take only a few minutes longer for all the students to be served lunch.

If students or teachers test positive for covid-19, the district will follow guidelines published by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Departments of Education. The guidelines can be accessed at http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/public/userfiles/Communications/Ready/ADE_Response_Levels_for_On-Site_Learning_RV5.pdf.

The recommended response varies according to the "overall level of community spread," as determined by the ADH.

A limited response includes postponing large gatherings, eliminating the use of spaces that encourage congregating, using outdoor space when possible, and encouraging alternatives to school buses.

There's also a moderate response and a critical response, which includes a "pivot to remote learning."