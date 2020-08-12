Photo submitted Kevin Nelson is still learning about the area, but he's happy to be here.

When Kevin Nelson moved south to join the rest of his family, he decided to change his business model. Nelson of Distinctive Homes and Remodeling has long been a self employed contractor, working on remodeling jobs, but now he wants to build homes.

"It's getting hard to work on my hands and knees," he explained. So now, he's planning to start from the ground up. He wants to build "comfort homes," homes that are well constructed and a good fit for a average family. He's getting ready to start his first home now.

His first step was getting to know the area, he said. He was suprised to see homes in Arkansas built in neighborhoods that didn't seem to fit. Stricter zoning laws in Kansas ensured that a trailer home couldn't go in next to a large, expensive home. But the lack of zoning doesn't seem to bother anyone in this area.

The topography in Bella Vista is also a little challenging, he said, but he's had experience before with homes on septic like many Bella Vista homes.

While he waits to get started, he's been doing some small remodeling jobs and getting to know the area. Contractors are so busy that people can't get estimates, he said. There's plenty of work for everyone.

"We've been hiking," he said, about his new community. He is also in the process of buying kayaks. After he has the kayak he may invest in fishing equipment to go with them, although he has never been an avid fisherman.

His three daughters are mostly out of the house. One daughter is finishing college. They also have one granchild in Springdale. His wife, an RN, has started a new career with Circle of Life Hospice which she finds rewarding.

Bella Vista is "better than expected," Nelson said. The secenery is pretty and the people seem a little nicer.