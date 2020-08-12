I love the summer, especially when I get to spend a week at the beach, enjoying the sun, the sand, the water, and the seafood! But it didn't happen this year.

I do feel like I am experiencing something that always happens at the beach. You can be standing up to your waist or your chest in the water, bobbing along peacefully, when you see it coming. A big wave, rising out of the ocean, coming straight at you. You can get ready for it and try to plant your feet solidly on the bottom and maybe even brace yourself for the impact. But when that wave hits, you're going to move -- maybe even get knocked over and lose your hat and sunglasses. It's what happens at the beach.

It feels like we have all been hit by a big wave in the last few months, and it is still tumbling us head over heels. We are still trying to find our footing. We are living in an overwhelming time. There is almost too much to process: pandemic, economic disaster, civil and political unrest. Every day there is more to think about, more to deal with. Several people have told me they have just turned off the news; they can't take any more.

In addition to the actual crisis events we are experiencing, there are all the people who are trying to make sense of it all. There is no lack of opinion, research, background and projection on any aspect of this crisis. Every day, I am reading reactions, responses and reflections -- especially with regard to church leadership. What are we learning about doing church and programming online, maintaining connections with people, keeping church finances healthy, preaching in a crisis, keeping our spirits healthy? It's a constant barrage of information to process.

Sometimes I want to say, like Sergeant Friday in the old Dragnet series, "Just the facts." Just give me the bullet points. Boil it down. Leave out the fluff. Just tell me what I need to know. In case you are having a similarly overwhelming experience, let me give it to you straight. I'm reminded by a friend, Bud Reeves, this is what we need to do right now:

1. Stay safe. We are nowhere near the end of the curve on the coronavirus. Practice all the safety measures the medical and scientific people have been recommending for weeks. It's inconvenient. We're not getting to do the things we'd like to do. We want normal back. Nevertheless, be patient and don't let your guard down.

2. Practice therapeutic detachment. You will go bonkers if you spend all your time in your news feed, and it is possible to do that. I'm not recommending total disengagement, but I am saying to disconnect and do something fun, healthy and happy as often as you can. Play something, from a sport to a board game. Make something, from a craft project to a garden. Laugh at something funny. Pray. Breathe. A little detachment will be good for you.

3. Stay connected. This may seem the opposite of the last point and it is, in a way. But we need to stay strong in the things that give us life -- not news reports and social media, but the deep connections that feed our soul: family, friendships, church, God. It takes more effort now than it did six months ago, but it's worth it. Staying connected will give you the strength to outlast the crisis.

4. Don't lose hope. Mental health issues are cropping up everywhere. Some places have seen increases in stress-related disorders and suicides. Hope is the one thing we can't afford to lose. The virus/economy/injustice storm will one day be over. God will still be here. Our church and community will still be here. Even if we suffer losses and hardships, we will emerge on the other side. And we want to be whole. Our ultimate victory comes from God, whose presence and promise is not even limited to this world or this time. God's got this, and God's got us, too. That is our undying hope.

My friend, Bud, tells about taking swimming lessons as a child. "When I took swimming lessons as a child, my teacher was a former competitive swimmer we called Ms. Dot. After a few weeks of lessons, she asked us to swim across the deep end of the pool. I was anxious about such a dangerous enterprise until Ms. Dot gave me a word of wisdom I have never forgotten. She said, 'No matter how deep the water is, you always swim on top.' I made it without a sputter."

We are swimming in deep water right now. It might threaten to overwhelm us. But we are swimming on top. Our life is more than the trials we face. Our God is greater than the obstacles we confront. Take heart. Keep swimming. Stay on top. We will come out on the other side.

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.