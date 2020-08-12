Sign in
Police Reports August 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3

4:20 p.m. Police arrested Kirk Beasley, 48, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Highlands Boulevard.

4:28 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person taking pictures of swimmers at the Lake Avalon beach. Officers interviewed the individual in question and learned they were taking pictures of their dog.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

2:50 a.m. Police received a complaint that someone described as a "young kid" bent a political sign and knocked on someone's door on Kensington Drive.

4:29 p.m. Police arrested James Rinehart, 37, in connection with driving on a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, no insurance and failure to register during a traffic stop on Hampstead Road.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

3:42 p.m. Police arrested Memorie Raper, 29, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Thursday, Aug. 6

7:44 p.m. Police received a report of unemployment fraud. The department received four additional reports of unemployment fraud the same day.

Friday, Aug. 7

7:01 p.m. Police arrested Michelle Searfoss, 48, in connection with false evidence of title or registration during a traffic stop on London Drive.

Saturday, Aug. 8

2:06 a.m. Police received a report of someone at a Jonell Lane resident's door, claiming to be a police officer making sure doors are locked. The individual in question reportedly ran away when residents turned on their lights. Police did not locate the individual.

7:29 a.m. Police received a report of an attempted vehicle break-in on Penzance Drive.

7:49 a.m. Police received a complaint of loud music on Eleanor Lane.

3:20 p.m. Police arrested Jacob Barnes, 40, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and felony possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Riordan Road.

Sunday, Aug. 9

8:09 p.m. Police arrested Coty Jeter, 35, in connection with a parole violation warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

