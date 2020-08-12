The planning commission voted in favor of a large scale development and related waiver for an expansion of the Veterans Wall of Honor, and the applicant for a rezoning request for a Chelsea Road property withdrew the application during the planning commission regular meeting Monday.

The proposed addition would expand the facility into a second lot to the east, with walkways, additional walls, spaces dedicated to different branches of the military, and a retired military aircraft on display. A waiver was necessary because typically all permits need to be acquired within six months of approval, but the nonprofit building the veterans park needs time to raise funds to complete the project in phases.

Chairman Daniel Ellis, who works for the applicant, Crafton Tull, abstained from discussion and voting on this issue.

A rezoning application for the 11.97-acre Hole in the Wall campground property, located at 581 Chelsea Road, requested to change the parcel from R-1 single-family residential to C-2 commercial, in which a recreational community center would be allowed by right.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson said the property is surrounded by residential land aside from agricultural land in Gravette, which it borders.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that if the commission votes on a rezoning application, it goes to the city council with a recommendation from the commission to either deny or approve.

"The planning commission in this circumstance makes a recommendation," he said. "The planning commission is not the ultimate decision maker."

It's also important to note that the commission needs to base its decisions on certain criteria, including public opposition, increased traffic, noise, decreased value of adjoining land, potential for criminal activity, increased litter or strain on utilities.

Commissioners can't make their decisions based on personal history or the specific use proposed by an applicant, he added.

Multiple residents attended the virtual meeting and some expressed concerns.

Jane Powell said she lives about 400 feet from the property seeking rezoning.

"My family and I are opposed to the rezoning," she said.

Powell said she was very concerned about other uses the space could see, including liquor sales, as well as safety of people using the property if it floods and noise people could generate if they had a party on-site.

Kyler Scates said he was in favor of the rezone because he'd like more people to be able to use the property. He's brought boy scouts to the property, he said, and they've been able to enjoy nature and camp in the cave.

"It seems like it'd be a great opportunity for others to use it as well," he said.

Vice chair Doug Farner said he sees this as spot zoning and he's not a fan of that prospect.

Commissioner Don Robinson said he's concerned about what else might be brought in with C-2 zoning.

"I think it's too intense, there's no buffering," he said.

Commissioner Chad Nall said he would be very concerned if this was in his neighborhood and feedback he's gotten from the public has been in opposition by a margin of 15-1.

"I don't think we can recommend this to the council," he said.

Commissioner JB Portillo said that she thinks there may be a solution to use the property, but it's hard to make that call with the information the commission has today.

"I'm not sure we have enough information to make any sort of recommendation on this," she said. "I am not sure that commercial is the right zoning."

The application was withdrawn by Beth Day, representing Hole in the Wall, LLC, because it appeared unlikely to gain the city's approval and a denial would mean the property owners are required to wait before applying to rezone again.

Day said she'd like to work with the city to figure out if there is a better approach

"It's an uphill road for us to determine the best use of this land," she said.