Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pet of the Week by Lynn Atkins | Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pike is a neutered male, about a year and a half old and very calm. He's a hound mix who loves other dogs and does very well on a leash, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pike is a neutered male, about a year-and-a-half old and very calm. He's a hound mix who loves other dogs and does very well on a leash, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pike is a neutered male, about a year-and-a-half old and very calm. He's a hound mix who loves other dogs and does very well on a leash, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pike is a neutered male, about a year-and-a-half old and very calm. He's a hound mix who loves other dogs and does very well on a leash, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT