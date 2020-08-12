Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Bernadine Zillig helps her granddaughter Ariana Numiz prepare her line at the Kid's Fishing Derby at Metfield on Friday.

In spite of the rainy morning, about 40 kids took part in the Fishing Derby on Friday. Some of them had impressive strings of channel catfish.

The event was orginally scheduled for May, but it was postponed because of covid-19. The fish were provided by the state and Lake Superintendent Rick Echols said he had to show them his plan to enforce social distancing among the young anglers in order to get the fish. He put posts about 10 feet apart along the open shore line in a large golf pond on the Metfield course. Yellow caution tape was strung between posts, leaving a ten foot space in between two taped off spaces. One family group per open space was allowed.

Since it was a Kids Fishing Derby, adults were asked to supervise and not fish. Many of the open spots around the pond were filled by grandparents in folding chairs watching their grandchildren fish.

It was raining early on but Echols said he couldn't post pone the Derby once the pond was stocked. It had to be scheduled when the golf course was closed. He said he might repeat the event if there were a large number of fish left over. The golf course staff feeds the fish each morning.

Cadence Hanson said she likes to fish because she gets to see so many pretty places. Her mother Kristina Hanson said they fish in Loch Lomond a lot. She forgot to bring a cooler, so anything they catch they will release.

Most of the fish that are caught will go home, Echols said. Most people don't catch and release channel catfish.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Nate Wellborn was at the KIds Fishing Derby with his grandparents on Friday.