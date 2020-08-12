Municipal filings closed last Wednesday, July 29, and eight candidates will be running for three city council seats.

Council Member Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; and Ward 3, Position 1 will all be up for the public to vote on during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. While each seat represents a section of the city, council members are elected at large, meaning each voter casts ballots for all three positions.

Council members are elected to serve four-year terms and vote on the city's legislation, codes and budgetary goals to which city staff work to adhere, typically meeting for a 5:30 p.m. work session on the third Monday of each month and a 6:30 p.m. regular meeting on the fourth Monday of each month.

Current council member Linda Lloyd and Justice of the Peace Jerry Snow are both running for Ward 1, Position 1.

John Nuttall, Christian Henning, Charles Flanary and current council member James "Jim" Wozniak are all running for Ward 2, Position 1.

JB Portillo and Councilmember Doug Fowler are both running for Ward 3, Position 1.

As the election nears, Vista staff will be working to publish additional information about and interviews with these candidates.