Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Professional pickleball players drew an audience on the Kingdale tennis courts. A Bentonville group, the Pickleball Ambassadors, loaned portable nets and taped off the tennis courts for a pickleball tournament as part of the annual Cancer Challenge.

In spite of a pandemic and rainy weather, the Cancer Challenge went on in Bella Vista on Thursday and Friday last week. The event was postponed from its usual June date and some events had to be adjusted for social distancing, but funds were raised for local organizations that help cancer patients.

On Friday, golfers were checking in under a large tent in the parking lot. Usually, the tournament begins with a shotgun start and ends with everyone gathering for lunch at Riordan Hall, but this year tee times were assigned to spread golfers out. Lunch was served in the form of hamburgers grilled on hole 7. Golfers could stop and pick up a sandwich as they played. They were encouraged to fill a donated cooler bag with cold drinks when they checked in.

Executive Director Teresa Burke said that numbers were down, probably because of the date change. It was difficult to line up all the sponsors, she said, because people were not in their offices to answer calls. But the sponsors that were reached were generous.

"We were really happy we were able to come together last week," she said. In spite of the rainy day, everyone who registered for the golf tournament played, she said.

One event was brand new this year. A pickleball tournament was added at the tennis center. Pickleball ambassador Adrienne Conklin said her group is organizing a new league in Bentonville. She said pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States.

Pickleball is played on a smaller court than tennis and often attracts former tennis players who like a slower pace. It's an inclusive sport, Conklin said. About 100 people played in the Cancer Challenge Pickleball Tournament.

Each year the Cancer Challenge donates to local organizations that treat cancer, including small organizations like The Cancer Support Home in Fayetteville, as well as large organizations like Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest. Over 27 years, the Cancer Challenge has raised more than $13.2 million.

"The need is increasing with the economic downturn," Burke said. Cancer screenings have been down 80 percent, she said. That means that the vulnerable population is waiting longer to start treatment, which makes treatment more difficult.

Although she didn't have the final numbers for last week's event, Burke expected the total would be significantly lower than in previous years. To make up some of those funds, a new event is planned for September at the new Top Golf facility in Rogers. The details are on the website, www.cancerchallenge.com/top-golf/.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Golfer Bill Gore loads a cooler bag with cold beverages before starting his golf round for the Cancer Challenge. Sponsors donate the bags, the beverages and the contents of each goody bag, executive director Teresa Burke said.