William (Bill) Driscoll, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Penn., son of William Roggers Driscoll and Edith May Gatter. He graduated from high school in Farmington, N.M., and attended seminary in Las Vegas, N.M. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked in the oil fields in New Mexico, moved into selling shoes in Las Vegas, eventually owning his own stores. When he sold those stores, he opened a jewelry business with five stores in three states. Sixteen years ago he became ill with cancer, closed his stores and retired to Bella Vista, where he went into the real estate business.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Driscoll.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Colleen (Terry) Williams, Sharlene Rock; sister, Cathy (Doug Clein); brother, Patrick; and three grandchildren.

No services are planned. Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Marilyn June Franklin, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Rawleigh Milton Ellsworth and Thelma Marie (Nee) Andrews. She enjoyed traveling, especially in their RV, cruising the country while camping and fishing along the way. She enjoyed bird watching, flower photography and cooking. She was a devoted wife, caring mother, doting grandmother, and a lifelong Denver Broncos fan.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel W. Franklin; her children, Jackie H. Clemens of Washington, Devin M. Clemens (Linda) of Washington, Bradley R. Clemens of Arkansas, Marsha J. Hemric (Kenneth), of Colorado; stepchildren, Daniel W. Franklin Jr., (Jana) of Alabama, Jeffrey B. Franklin (Dawn) of Tennessee, Patrick N. Franklin (Jung Hee) of Colorado, Cassaundra J. Anderson (Don) of Alabama; and 15 grandchildren.

A service will be held later in Colorado and she will be interred at Fort Logan in Denver, Colo.

Dennis E. Gast, 82, life-loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was a friend to all who knew him and well-versed in all things manly. A retired Boeing Aeronautical Engineer, a life-long Lutheran and best friend to his wife of 59 years, Coleen.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, at Central Community Church.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Emma Gast; brothers, Lou and Bob Gast; and grandson, Sean Phillips.

Survivors include his wife, Coleen; son, Michael (Dana) Gast; daughter, Lisa (Rick) Phillips; grandchildren, Alisa (Brendan) Oleson, Austin (Christian) Gast, and Calvin Phillips; great-grandchildren, Ava and Crew Oleson and Rowan Gast.

Memorials to Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Ark.

Bernadine M. Kissel, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers after two weeks of intense rehab.

She was born May 30, 1933, in Kenosha, Wis., to Joseph and Catherine Kontowt. She attended schools in Kenosha and the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She served two years in the military Women's Army Corps. In August 1957, she married Chester Kissel. Together they had five children and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher; and an older brother and sister.

Services will be held at a later date at St. Bernard Catholic Church to celebrate her life as a Roman Catholic.

Dorene Lorraine Tolle, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

She was born May 18, 1934, in Perry, Iowa, the daughter of Loren and Zola Diddy. In 1951, she graduated from Washington Township Consolidated School in Dallas County, Iowa. She married Rex Tolle Aug. 21, 1952. They were married for 60 years. She was a bookkeeper for Don's Stateline Store, which she and her husband owned and operated for 30 years. Recently she worked in home health care. She enjoyed scrapbooking, Bible journaling and traveling. She was a member of Highland Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors are her children, Karen, Diane (Mark), Mark (Rachel); sister, Juanita Peterson (Dave); two brothers, Gerald (Marilyn) Diddy, Ron (Martie) Diddy; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

