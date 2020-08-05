Monday, July 27

4:53 p.m. Police arrested Geyer Smith, 29, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree, child endangerment and interfering with emergency communications after responding to a disturbance call on Hawick Lane.

Tuesday, July 28

1:30 p.m. Police received a report of someone dancing in the road on U.S. Highway 71 near the state line.

4:09 p.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of unemployment fraud. There were five additional cases of unemployment fraud reported earlier the same day.

Wednesday, July 29

2:53 p.m. Police arrested Cody Deshields in connection with driving on a suspended license, failure to register, driving with no insurance and an out-of-town warrant after responding to a traffic complaint on U.S. Highway 71.

6:51 p.m. Police arrested Krystal Webb, 37, in connection with assault on a family or household member in the third degree after responding to a disturbance call on Grisham Drive.

Thursday, July 30

10:59 a.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of unemployment fraud. This was one of four fraud complaints the department received that day.

Friday, July 31

8:34 p.m. Firefighters checked on a possible house fire on Carroll Drive. Smoke was produced by a faulty refrigerator, which firefighters unplugged before removing the smoke from the home, according to the dispatch log.

11:05 p.m. Police arrested Rebecca Johnson, 54, in connection with careless driving, speeding, failure to signal, possession of drugs and a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, Aug. 1

3:59 a.m. Police received a complaint of someone knocking on a Shakespeare Drive resident's window. Officers scared off the offending wildlife, according to the dispatch log.

10:18 p.m. Police received a complaint of an individual on a moped being attacked by a dog near the intersection of Robin Road and Arkansas Highway 279.

Sunday, Aug. 2

5:39 p.m. Police received a complaint of three individuals vandalizing an air conditioning unit at the United Lutheran Church.

9:16 p.m. Police received a complaint of a loud party on Cromarty Lane.