Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police reports by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, July 27

4:53 p.m. Police arrested Geyer Smith, 29, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree, child endangerment and interfering with emergency communications after responding to a disturbance call on Hawick Lane.

Tuesday, July 28

1:30 p.m. Police received a report of someone dancing in the road on U.S. Highway 71 near the state line.

4:09 p.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of unemployment fraud. There were five additional cases of unemployment fraud reported earlier the same day.

Wednesday, July 29

2:53 p.m. Police arrested Cody Deshields in connection with driving on a suspended license, failure to register, driving with no insurance and an out-of-town warrant after responding to a traffic complaint on U.S. Highway 71.

6:51 p.m. Police arrested Krystal Webb, 37, in connection with assault on a family or household member in the third degree after responding to a disturbance call on Grisham Drive.

Thursday, July 30

10:59 a.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of unemployment fraud. This was one of four fraud complaints the department received that day.

Friday, July 31

8:34 p.m. Firefighters checked on a possible house fire on Carroll Drive. Smoke was produced by a faulty refrigerator, which firefighters unplugged before removing the smoke from the home, according to the dispatch log.

11:05 p.m. Police arrested Rebecca Johnson, 54, in connection with careless driving, speeding, failure to signal, possession of drugs and a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, Aug. 1

3:59 a.m. Police received a complaint of someone knocking on a Shakespeare Drive resident's window. Officers scared off the offending wildlife, according to the dispatch log.

10:18 p.m. Police received a complaint of an individual on a moped being attacked by a dog near the intersection of Robin Road and Arkansas Highway 279.

Sunday, Aug. 2

5:39 p.m. Police received a complaint of three individuals vandalizing an air conditioning unit at the United Lutheran Church.

9:16 p.m. Police received a complaint of a loud party on Cromarty Lane.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT