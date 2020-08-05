The planning commission examined a largescale development to expand the Veterans Wall of Honor facility and a rezone for a parcel along Chelsea Road for the Hole in the Wall campground.

Senior planner Derek Linn explained the Veterans Wall expansion also has an attached waiver removing the normal time limit to complete work on the project.

Typically, largescale developments are required to obtain all permits within six months of acceptance, but the nonprofit organization developing this facility would like to be able to develop as funds become available, he explained.

The proposed addition would expand the facility to the east, with walkways, additional walls, spaces dedicated to different branches of the military, and a retired military aircraft on display.

Staff recommended approval with conditions, including addressing staff comments, obtaining a flood plain development permit and an engineer stamped foundation for the proposed airplane display.

Chairman Daniel Ellis, who works for the applicant, Crafton Tull, said he will abstain from discussion and voting on this matter.

Barry Williams, with Crafton Tull, said the project will work nicely in phases and updated plans will address staff comments.

"We are proud to bring this to you.," he said.

It could take several years for this project to be completed, he added.

A rezoning application for the 11.97-acre Hole in the Wall campground property, located at 581 Chelsea Road, requests to change the parcel from R-1 single-family residential to C-2 commercial, in which a recreational community center would be allowed by right.

Ellis said that the commission will take a vote and make a recommendation, but ultimate acceptance or denial of this application comes down to the city council. The commission's decision needs to be based on the full schedule of uses and not the specific intended use of the applicant, he added.

The Hole in the Wall business originally opened in 2018 and was considered a nonconforming pre-existing use because of some confusion over whether the land was in the city or county. The property had been annexed in 2016 but the city's paperwork was not filed with the county.

In 2019, the city ended this compromise and began enforcing R-1 residential zoning because evidence it gathered suggested the property owners were aware the land was in the city, though the property owners argued this was untrue and there were no misrepresentations on their part.