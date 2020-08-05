Sign in
P.E.O. Chapter CD Donates to Crowder Student Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted P.E.O. chapter CD in Bella Vista, may not be meeting in person, but it is pleased when it can present a woman with a grant to help with her education. Here President Sharon Warner is presenting Natalie Johnson-Pattyson, a PCE grant, to use as she continues her education to receive her degree as an occupational therapy assistant from Crowder College. Pictured (from left to right) are President Sharon Warner, Natalie Johnson Pattyson and Donna Vander Schaaf PCE committee co-chair.

Staff Report

