Just before noon on Thursday, a silent armada heads toward the boat launch at Lake Avalon. They appear to glide effortlessly on the top of the water, occasionally dipping a tall paddle into the lake. Stand Up Paddleboard Camp finished its session this week.

There was only one session because of the coronavirus, but 15 kids signed up. There were five counselors who are part of a Bentonville organization, SUP, NWA. The counselors bring the boards and paddles. Each camper must wear a life jacket whenever in the water. There's also a leash that keeps the rider attached to the board if he falls, keeping the board from getting away.

Counselor Jennifer Yeager said she's only been paddleboarding for a few years, but she's traveled with her board all over the United States and used it in oceans and rivers, as well as lakes.

She believes the popularity of paddleboards comes from a new interest in fitness; it's especially good for the core muscles. Last year, paddleboard yoga was also offered on Lake Avalon, but it wasn't offered this year because of the virus restrictions.

Camper Mya Rogers confirmed that camp was fun and she wasn't afraid of the paddleboard. In fact, she wants one of her own someday. Mya and her parents just moved to Bella Vista last week.

Yeager said a good board for a beginner costs about $300. Most of the boards used at paddleboard camp are inflatable which makes them lighter and easier to move around.

The Beach at Lake Avalon also has a few paddleboards that members can rent.

Counselor Tanya Deselle paddled in, towing two empty boards behind her. Some of the kids, she explained, had chosen to double up on one board. They were all safely onshore.

For safety, the students are taught to kneel or sit as they approach the shore so they aren't jolted off the board if they hit the bank.

Besides the time spent on the water, the campers also spent some time painting rocks in the pavilion and swimming off the beach. There was also a treasure hunt organized by the counselors.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Campers pause for a photo as they finish a paddle on Lake Avalon. There was only one session of paddle board camp this summer, but the Beach at Lake Avalon has some paddleboards for rent.