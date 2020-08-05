Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Lights and pavement were in place last week to deactivate the traffic circle near the Bentonville and Bella Vista border.

The traffic circle near the Bentonville and Bella Vista border is expected to be out of use and traffic patterns shifted to accommodate highway construction.

A news release issued by ARDOT stated the department intended to have the traffic shift complete Monday night, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 71 will continue directly onto Walton Boulevard, and highway users will need to turn left at a new traffic light.

Northbound traffic on Walton Blvd. will go straight onto U.S. Highway 71 and northbound Interstate 49 and Walton Blvd. traffic heading to Arkansas Highway 540 will need to head to the traffic light at Peach Orchard Road and detour south.

The press release urged the public to be cautious and watch for slow-moving traffic in the construction zone, and crews are expected to use signage, message boards and barrels to control traffic and advise of additional temporary detours.