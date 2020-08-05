DECORAH, Iowa -- Noah Madryga of Bella Vista, participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2020 during a unique virtual commencement ceremony on May 24.

Madryga received a bachelor of arts degree in athletic training.

A total of 417 graduates watched from their homes with loved ones as they were honored and celebrated during the virtual ceremony. Of that number, 141 graduates received Latin honors and 80 were first-generation college students.

President Jenifer K. Ward offered a welcome message to the graduates, and Asha Aden '20 was awarded Luther's Elizabeth A. and Paul G. Jenson Medal, an award presented each year to an outstanding senior, selected by the graduating class, who best demonstrates the ideals of the college through service to students and the college community.

Due to public health concerns created by the covid-19 pandemic, and state and national social distancing recommendations, the decision was made to postpone in-person spring 2020 commencement.

Luther College in Decorah is home to more than 1,900 undergraduates who explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Its 60-plus academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.